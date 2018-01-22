Kristen Bell Wears Pink on the SAG Awards Red Carpet Before Wearing All-Black to Host the Show

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Before Kristen Bell hit the stage to host the 2018 SAG Awards, she took her pre-red carpet prep very seriously. She made sure she had radiant skin thanks to her husband-terrifying, $2,300 Jason-style face mask, and tried on over 40 outfits with stylist Nicole Chavez before finally settling on the perfect pink ball gown for the red carpet.

The two began collaborating as soon as Bell got the hosting gig in mid-December. “I tried to secure as many looks as possible before the holiday break so that when we were back after New Year’s we could hit the ground running,” Chavez tells PeopleStyle.

Out of the many, many choices available, they eventually narrowed it down to a select few, including a handle of outfit changes to wear during the show, and a pink J. Mendel gown for the carpet.

The fuchsia strapless gown features a corset-style bodice and drop waist with floral embroidery throughout. Chavez accessoried the gown with Charlotte Olympia heels, a Judith Leiber clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Chavez explains that they were going for a romantic look on the carpet but on stage the vibe will have a much more “modern and clean” feel.

“Obviously I wanted her to look beautiful but also not to make it a fashion show for her, but rather a night about the men and women who gave such superb performances throughout the year,” she says. “We also have her in black throughout the show honoring the Time’s Up movement. We wanted her glam but also comfortable and made sure the dresses matched the tone of the show.”

To be completely prepared for what the show has in store, Chavez collaborated with Bell during the first fitting on the tone and overall story then checked in with the actress during the writing process. “Once I saw rehearsal the day before we just moved around the order but all the looks worked and felt effortless on stage.”

