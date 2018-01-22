Jaw-Dropping Jewelry at the 2018 Sag Awards
All the standout jewelry stars wore on the red carpet
Tracee Ellis Ross in Lorraine Schwartz
dazzles in over 100 carats Lorraine Schwartz jewels including ruby, spinel and rubellite earrings and rings.
Mary J. Blige in David Webb
accessorizes with dazzling black onyx diamond hoops.
Goldie Hawn in Lorraine Schwartz
in diamond swirl drop earrings, a pearl-and-white-diamond cuff bracelet and white diamond rings.
Saoirse Ronan in Cartier
in panther earrings featuring sapphires, onyx and diamonds set in platinum.
Margot Robbie in Tiffany & Co.
wears $115,000 diamond earrings set in platinum, plus a $15,000 Tiffany T diamond line bracelet worn with Tiffany South Sea Noble bracelet of cultured pearls ($7,800).
Kristen Bell in Lorraine Schwartz
wears multicolor padparadscha and sapphire earrings, a ruby dome ring, plus ruby and diamond stackable chain rings.
Nicole Kidman in Harry Winston
wears 11.92-carat cluster yellow diamond drop earrings.
Allison Williams in Ana Khouri
wears a Ana Khouri diamond ear cuff.
Daniel Kaluuya in David Yurman
wears the Cable Classics Signet Ring in 18K Gold by David Yurman.
Molly Sims in Leticia Linton
wears statement multicolor diamond and gemstone earrings to play up her blue tulle Greta Constantine dress.
Caleb McLaughlin in Le Vian and Borgioni
in a Le Vian diamond pink ring and a Borgioni diamond bangle.