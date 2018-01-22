Jaw-Dropping Jewelry at the 2018 Sag Awards

All the standout jewelry stars wore on the red carpet

By @brittanytal

Posted on

More

1 of 11

Christopher Polk/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross in Lorraine Schwartz

dazzles in over 100 carats Lorraine Schwartz jewels including ruby, spinel and rubellite earrings and rings.

2 of 11

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Mary J. Blige in David Webb 

accessorizes with dazzling black onyx diamond hoops.

3 of 11

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Goldie Hawn in Lorraine Schwartz

in diamond swirl drop earrings, a pearl-and-white-diamond cuff bracelet and white diamond rings.

4 of 11

Sara De Boer/Startraksphoto

Saoirse Ronan in Cartier

in panther earrings featuring sapphires, onyx and diamonds set in platinum.

 

5 of 11

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie in Tiffany & Co.

wears $115,000 diamond earrings set in platinum, plus a $15,000 Tiffany T diamond line bracelet worn with Tiffany South Sea Noble bracelet of cultured pearls ($7,800).

 

6 of 11

Stewart Cook/WWD/Shutterstock

Kristen Bell in Lorraine Schwartz 

wears multicolor padparadscha and sapphire earrings, a ruby dome ring, plus ruby and diamond stackable chain rings.

7 of 11

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nicole Kidman in Harry Winston

wears 11.92-carat cluster yellow diamond drop earrings.

8 of 11

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Allison Williams in Ana Khouri

wears a Ana Khouri diamond ear cuff.

9 of 11

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Daniel Kaluuya in David Yurman

wears the Cable Classics Signet Ring in 18K Gold by David Yurman.

10 of 11

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Molly Sims in Leticia Linton

wears statement multicolor diamond and gemstone earrings to play up her blue tulle Greta Constantine dress.

11 of 11

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Caleb McLaughlin in Le Vian and Borgioni

in a Le Vian diamond pink ring and a Borgioni diamond bangle.

See Also

More

More