Gaten Matarazzo Finally Put Stranger Things Co-Star Joe Keery's Hair Tips to Work at the SAG Awards

Aside from his hilarious personality, cool style and acting skills, 15-year-old Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is known for one noticeable feature: his hair. The star has sported his amazing ringlets on every episode of Stranger Things, and on most of the red carpets promoting the hit Netflix show. But the 2018 SAG Awards proved to be a big night for the young actor, who plays Dustin on the show, as he went for an entirely new hairstyle — and it’s one we’ve seen before, on his co-star Joe Keery.

The star, who is nominated for ‘Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series’ along with his cast-mates, stepped onto the red carpet wearing a straight, side-swept style that perfectly imitates Keery’s signature, perfectly-coiffed strands.

The look has been a long time coming for Matarazzo, who has been taking hair advice from Keery since season 2 of the hit Netflix series, when Kerry’s character, Steve, explains to Dustin exactly how to achieve his hairstyle.

“It’s Fabergé Organics,” Steve tells his protégé Dustin of his girl-attracting haircare routine. “Use the shampoo and the conditioner, and when the hair is damp — it’s not wet, OK? When it’s damp — do four puffs of the Farrah Fawcett spray.”

