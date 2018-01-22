Danielle Brooks is here to shine!

The Orange Is The New Black star, 28, sparkled on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing a red and black long-sleeved Marc Bouwer gown that featured red-and-black sequins in an ombré pattern down to the train.

Brooks’ makeup was also coordinated with the hue of her dress and she completed her look with 1920s-inspired pin curls.

“We don’t have to wear prison clothes. I can actually look like something today,” Brooks joked, adding that she’s excited to “dance and change my clothes” following the awards show.

Danielle Brooks at 2018 SAG Awards Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Does she want Taystee to ditch her prison beiges for something more fun? “I mean, of course, I want her to get out of prison. [But] then I wouldn’t get a check so I don’t know,” Brooks said. “I just want her to get justice that she’s always wanted, that’s what I would want for her.”

And being in front of the camera isn’t the only job she is passionate about: Brooks is working on her clothing line with Universal Standard called the Tria Collection.

“It’s wonderful,” she said about the collection, which launched late last year. “The thing that gets me going is seeing women wearing the clothing that I designed. It’s for the party girls to feel beautiful and to go from night and day.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday