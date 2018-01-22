Alison Brie Channels Her GLOW Character at the SAG Awards: 'I'm Very Much Zoya the Destroyer'

Alison Brie went for a look inspired by her GLOW character Ruth Wilder at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

The actress, who stars in the Netflix comedy series nominated for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, wore a one shoulder red Dundas dress featuring rainbow lightning bolt sequin detailing along the neckline that cascaded down the side, plus navy drop earrings and platforms that channeled her character’s wrestling costume. And Brie revealed the similarity wasn’t a coincidence.

“I’m very much channeling my character Zoya the Destroyer tonight,” Brie told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “There is no shame in it, I’ve decided!”

The actress, who earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role as Ruth in GLOW, recently revealed getting cast for the show was very much an uphill battle as the producers originally wanted “someone more unknown” for the lead role.

“I just beat them down,” Brie said. “They tried to make me jump through hoops, and I was happy to jump through those hoops. Give me more hoops! They said, ‘You were becoming the character the more you were coming in, the more you were determined to get it.'”

Brie also answered some more serious questions on the SAG Awards red carpet, addressing the allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior against her brother-in-law James Franco on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet.



“I think that above all what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward,” she said. “I obviously support my family, and not everything that’s been reported has been accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening, and that’s what we are all trying to do.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.