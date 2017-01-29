SAG Awards Glam! See the Stars' Best Getting Ready Photos

The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here. But before Hollywood’s biggest stars dazzle on the red carpet, they spend hours (even days) getting their hair, makeup and wardrobes prepared. And of course, they share those moments on Instagram, giving us a look at all the bare-faced, robe-wearing action before they jump in their limos and head to the show. See how it all went down, below.
Nominee Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski headed out together, the actress in a blush-toned beaded dress and he in a dark suit. Krasinski documented the moment on Instagram, making sure to express his excitement for his wife’s nomination.
Thandie Newton got ready with her cousin, who gave the star a blowout before the event. And she even discovered a brand new beauty trick: using a wooden spoon to protect her ear from the heat of hair tools… genius.
PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are hosting the official live pre-show for the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, in partnership with TNT and sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts. Our red carpet special will start livestreaming at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 PT on PEOPLE.com, EW.com and the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (download the PEN app for your TV or phone). You can also watch it live on Twitter — follow us @PEOPLE!
Uzo Aduba shared a shot alongside her glam squad, showing off her hair and makeup in the works.
And a ton of lipstick was applied …
… on Maisie Williams, who went for a deep burgundy shade.
Which Evan Rachel Wood opted for as well.
While Sofia Vergara chose a bold magenta hue.
Taraji P. Henson relaxed in a pair of Rihanna x Puma slip-ons before she put her heels on.
And Kate Hudson’s shoe prep began on Friday, when her stylist and BFF Sophie Lopez came over with a major selection of heels from her to choose from.
Check out PEOPLE’s full 2016 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!
Felicity Huffman had a few options to choose from in the dress department. The star posted a video during her dress selection process.
Who are you excited to see on the carpet? Sound off below.