SAG Awards Glam! See the Stars' Best Getting Ready Photos

The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here. But before Hollywood’s biggest stars dazzle on the red carpet, they spend hours (even days) getting their hair, makeup and wardrobes prepared. And of course, they share those moments on Instagram, giving us a look at all the bare-faced, robe-wearing action before they jump in their limos and head to the show. See how it all went down, below.

Nominee Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski headed out together, the actress in a blush-toned beaded dress and he in a dark suit. Krasinski documented the moment on Instagram, making sure to express his excitement for his wife’s nomination.

So proud of this nominee! Brought to you by @jennstreicher @streicherhair @highheelprncess #SAGawards A photo posted by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

Thandie Newton got ready with her cousin, who gave the star a blowout before the event. And she even discovered a brand new beauty trick: using a wooden spoon to protect her ear from the heat of hair tools… genius.

Grooming has begun for @sagawards nominee ha ha! @patriciamoraleshair getting her groove on busting me a bitchin' look!!!! They're trying to put velvet loafers on Ol with his suit 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I saved him. Immigrants RULE forever xxxxx Thandie and Patricia A photo posted by ThandieKay.com Instagram (@thandieandkay) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Oh.my.God!!! New 💥Top Tip💥! Use a wooden spoon to cover your ear when your cousins doing your hair using hot tools ha ha ha! So clever. I Love my @patriciamoraleshair x A photo posted by ThandieKay.com Instagram (@thandieandkay) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Uzo Aduba shared a shot alongside her glam squad, showing off her hair and makeup in the works.

Team. Werk. A photo posted by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

Ms. Dascha Your tickets and oatmeAl… #preptime #fuelyourbody #ismellgood #sagawards2017 A photo posted by DASCHA POLANCO (@sheisdash) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

And a ton of lipstick was applied …

… on Maisie Williams, who went for a deep burgundy shade.

Which Evan Rachel Wood opted for as well.

While Sofia Vergara chose a bold magenta hue.

Final touches @sofiavergara 💄 A photo posted by Kayleen McAdams (@kayleenmcadams) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

Taraji P. Henson relaxed in a pair of Rihanna x Puma slip-ons before she put her heels on.

Ooooooohhhhh HOW I WISH I could wear these all night!!! #TheCalmBeforeThePain #sagawards2017🎬🍾🎉 THANK YOU @badgalriri 💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

And Kate Hudson’s shoe prep began on Friday, when her stylist and BFF Sophie Lopez came over with a major selection of heels from her to choose from.

@sophielopez brought some shoes 👠 over 😜 #SAGAwardsPrep A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Felicity Huffman had a few options to choose from in the dress department. The star posted a video during her dress selection process.

Trying to pick a dress – Bill got in on the action #SAGawards @williamhmacy A video posted by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

