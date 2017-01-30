It looks like Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Sarah Paulson‘s hair look at the award show could have been inspired by her American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson character Marcia Clark – whom she also brought as her date tonight at the show!

RELATED PHOTOS: SAG Awards 2017! The Best Style and Beauty Moments from Nominated Characters

Paulson ditched her signature light blonde locks for a deeper, reddish-brown side-swept do. She completed her look featuring a black strapless gown with a white box clutch, large diamond hoop earrings and bright orange red lip color.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are hosting the official live pre-show for the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, in partnership with TNT and sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts. Our red carpet special will start livestreaming at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 PT on PEOPLE.com, EW.comand the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (download the PEN app for your TV or phone). You can also watch it live on Twitter — follow us @PEOPLE!

The 42-year-old actress recently admitted that she actually takes her curly-haired Marcia Clark wig from the American Crime Story set with her to have at her side as she gets ready for big red carpet award shows.

“I travel with it, I take it with me to hotel rooms before I get ready for these events,” she said. “It’s just a way of communing with the thing that had been so great which was wearing this thing on my head. I like to carry it around. It’s really nice to see it.”

Do you like Sarah as a brunette? Tell us below!