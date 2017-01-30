As Meryl Streep acting as Miranda Priestly once famously said in The Devil Wears Prada, “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” But florals on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet? Nothing short of earth-shattering. At least 10 stars sported the look, including (below, from left): Emily Blunt, wearing a short-sleeved nude Cavalli Couture gown with delicate pink floral embellishment, while Janelle Monae‘s black-and-white Chanel dress featured white flower detailing on her chest, neck and around her wrists. La La Land star and SAG Award nominee Emma Stone wore a strappy lily pad-embroidered Alexander McQueen gown and both Sophia Bush (in Marchesa) and Kate Hudson (in Dior) wore dresses with a large floral embellishment on the left hip.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Screen Actors Guild Awards’ Most Magical Dresses

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are hosting the official live pre-show for the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, in partnership with TNT and sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts. Our red carpet special will start livestreaming at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 PT on PEOPLE.com, EW.comand the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (download the PEN app for your TV or phone). You can also watch it live on Twitter — follow us @PEOPLE!

Presenter Salma Hayek‘s canary yellow one-shoulder Gucci gown had a large dusty-pink poppy on the shoulder. Winner Claire Foy wore Valentino embroidered with lilies of the valley, and Kaley Cuoco‘s ruffled tulle Marchesa gown featured soft, ethereal flowers stitched to the tulle.

Rounding out the plethora of floral-adorned dresses, Natalia Dyer’s neckline and straps on her red gown was covered in pale pink florals and Laura Carmichael wore a spaghetti strap black Christopher Kane dress with pink, yellow and purple flower detailing. So if you weren’t ready for a floral onslaught for next season before tonight, we’d get thee to your favorite internet shopping platform, fast.

How do you feel about all the floral embellishment on the red carpet? Sound off in the comments below!