Kirsten Dunst Wears Likely Engagement Ring, Looks Like a Bridal Dream at the SAG Awards

Kirsten Dunst may have hit the red carpet solo at the 2017 SAG Awards, but the actress is still wearing that mystery diamond on her left ring finger. In fact, it’s the same ring she’s been wearing since the Palm Springs Film Festival on Jan. 2, continuing to fuel rumors that she’s engaged to boyfriend, Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons.

And Dunst’s oval-shaped diamond enclosed by tapered baguettes and set on a gold band wasn’t the only thing giving off bridal vibes. The 32-year-old actress looked ready to walk down the aisle in her romantic ruffled Dior gown with glittering straps that complemented the other bling she was wearing: 15-carat rose-cut diamond drop earrings, a 42-carat antique diamond fringe necklace worn layered with antique diamond rivière necklaces, and a diamond cluster ring (circa 1780) all courtesy Fred Leighton.

Dunst and Plemons, 26, met on the set of season 2 of the FX series Fargo, where they played a married couple. Their chemistry continued off-screen as they were spotted spending time together off set and at red carpet events.

Dunst has been on a style hot streak lately, recently re-wearing a dress from 2004 to Paris Couture Week party. And she continues to stay true to her classic, Old Hollywood aesthetic.

“Kirsten is an adventurous old soul. She has confidence and style and can carry off many looks,” her stylists of 15 years Nina and Clare Hallworth recently told PeopleStyle.

