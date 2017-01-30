Kerry Washington Wears Meaningful Safety Pin on Her SAG Awards Gown: 'Actors Are Activists'

Since the presidential election, tons of stars like LeBron James, Olivia Wilde and more have worn safety pins to pledge allegiance to groups of people who feel marginalized by the new White House policies. And at tonight’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Kerry Washington joined the movement. Announcing “actors are activists” at the start of the show, Washington showed off a safety pin on the left arm of her off-the-shoulder, long bell-sleeved Cavalli Couture white gown.

“I’ll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm. To show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety & the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings,” the actress captioned her Instagram post.

I'll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm. To show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety & the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings. #NoBanNoWall #safetypin A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

The Scandal star (who’s celebrating her 40th birthday this Tuesday!) showed off her sleek new bob and red highlights last night at the Producers Guild of America Awards. But tonight, the actress opted for clip-in extensions and wore a pin-straight, shoulder-length style.

To create Washington’s look tonight, the star’s longtime stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew shampooed the star’s hair with Neutrogena’s Anti-Residue Shampoo and followed it with the Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask.

The stylist said Washington originally introduced her to the product, and the two have been hooked on using it before every one of her red carpet events since. “It revives the hair and gives it great shine without weighing it down,” Sturdivant-Drew told PeopleStyle. She then blew out her hair with one of our favorites — the ($400!) Dyson hair dryer.

