You Can Buy Bryce Dallas Howard's Sequin Sag Awards Gown for $308

She did it again! Bryce Dallas Howard stayed true to her No. 1 red carpet dressing rule at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actress headed to the department store and bought her gown right off the racks, proving once again you don’t need a stylist to make a style statement on the red carpet.

The actress, who is nominated for her role in Black Mirror, brought the sparkle in a berry-colored, sequin Dress the Population gown featuring a low-cut neckline and figure-hugging silhouette. She topped the head-turning design with a multicolor Irene Neuwirth necklace and a bright red lip.

Howard, 35, is known for working without a stylist and has spoken out against sizeism in Hollywood when it comes to red carpet dressing.

“It’s when you’re not ‘sample’ size, or when you don’t have a direct relationship with a designer, or if you don’t have a lot of notice, those types of size 6 dresses just aren’t that available that much,” she shared during awards season last year. “That’s the comfortable way to go through these things.”

At the Critics Choice Awards, Howard selected a $240 Topshop V-neck maxi dress that sold out within 24 hours, so if you’re a fan of her Dress the Population gown, you might want to act fast.

