The Screen Actors Guild Awards' Most Magical Dresses
The SAG Awards Gowns With the Most Jaw-Dropping Back Views
These red carpet dresses are gorgeous both coming and going
By Emily Kirkpatrick•@kirkpate
Updated
1 of 6
THANDIE NEWTON
wears a sparkly Schiaparelli gown printed with a Ferris wheel, birds, and horses.
2 of 6
MAISIE WILLIAMS
wears a baby pink silk slip dress with a large bow at the low back.
3 of 6
KATE HUDSON
wears a black Dior gown with velvet ties and sheer panels down the back that expose her Commando briefs.
4 of 6
JESSICA PIMENTEL
wears a deep purple sequin gown with a long train and lowback cutout.
5 of 6
ARIEL WINTER
wears a gold sequin Mikael D naked dress with sheer illusion panels.
6 of 6
EMILY BLUNT
wears a Cavalli Couture champagne-colored, beaded gown with a lace-up back
See Also
More
The Screen Actors Guild Awards' Most Magical Dresses
More
The Biggest Risk Takers at the 2017 SAG Awards
The Most Surprising (and So Cool) Trends at the SAG Awards
Kerry Washington Wears Meaningful Safety Pin on Her SAG Awards Gown: 'Actors Are Activists'
Meet Hollywood's Hottest New Stylist: Meryl Streep Adorably Fixes Ryan Gosling's Bow Tie at SAG Awards