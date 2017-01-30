While the women on the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet brought whimsical, floral-focused looks this year, some of the best dressed guys took their style very seriously. Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali and Dev Patel all chose three different, creative approaches to the standard red carpet suit. (And all three risks definitely paid off!)

Malek was by far the most fashion-forward male risk-taker on the carpet in his houndstooth black and gray Dior Homme suit with hand embroidered red stitches. And what makes his choice even more impressive is that he picked it out himself. He said on the E! red carpet that he chose the suit right from the Dior Homme runway after seeing it in the recent menswear collection that debuted last week. (Apparently having your pick of off-the-runway finds if just one of the perks of being a brand spokesmodel.)

Moonlight‘s Ali (who won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the film) stood out among a sea of dark suits with his striking Ermenegildo Zegna Couture silk tux, with a matching crisp white shirt. And brought some color with his navy bowtie and navy velvet slip-on tasselled shoes.

Next, Patel was the most dapper dude in a traditional tux with his dark navy perfectly fitted 3-piece suit.

And finally, our honorable mentions have to go to the Stranger Things‘ ultra-chic cast. Finn Wolfhard experimented with color with his teal Topman tux with black lapel and bow tie. Caleb McLaughlin was very fashion-forward with his custom Book a Tailor pinstripe silver tux. Noah Schnapp matched his velvet blue jacket to his shoes. And Gaten Matarazzo went classic in a fitted black two-piece.

Now that we picked our favorites, tell us yours in the comments below.