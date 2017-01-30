Editors' Picks: The Best Dressed Stars at the SAG Awards

The SAG Awards were last night, and though the red carpet was many things, you certainly couldn’t call it boring. Stars wore their activism on their sleeves (literally), opted for bold motifs including stripes, florals and “creature couture” over safe solid colors and experimented with colorful eye makeup and serious hair jewelry. With all that excitement, it was practically impossible to pick our favorite looks from the many major moments to choose from – but because we are serious about the business of best dressed, we soldiered on. Below, check out our picks for top looks of the night, which in some cases weren’t actually dresses at all.

Nicole Kidman



She may be one of the biggest risk takers of the night, but that’s exactly why I love the Oscar-winning actress’s glittering Gucci dress. It stands out! Not only does the emerald color look amazing with her complexion, but the parrots hit on one of the hottest trends right now, creature couture. Plus, it’s nice to see red carpet vets like Nicole still know how to have fun with fashion. –Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor

Rami Malek



While the ladies of the red carpet all looked perfectly lovely, no one really blew me away. Rather, I really felt like tonight was a win for the boys! Rami Malek in particular (and not just because I have a major crush on him). When the Mr. Robot star hit the red carpet in this black-and-white patterned look by Dior Homme, I just smiled. This is what having fun on the red carpet looks like. Way to go, Elliot Alderson. — Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director

Kirsten Dunst

While I was definitely impressed by all the risk-taking on the red carpet, I tend to love something a little more classically elegant for a big awards show. So I was head-over-heels for Kirsten’s vaguely bridal ruffled Dior and gorgeous vintage Fred Leighton diamond fringe necklace. Add bombshell waves and a red lip and you have my recipe for red carpet perfection. –Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director

Michelle Williams



I’m such a fan of all of the stripes on the red carpet recently — it just feels so fresh. So needless to say, Michelle Williams in this sequin Louis Vuitton dress was my favorite look of the night. I love the gold and metal tones combination and the way the stripes complimented her silhouette was just stunning. — Sarah Ball, Fashion Market Editor

Evan Rachel Wood



During this particular moment in history, Wood’s choice to wear suits at every awards show she attends seems extra important and symbolic. Not only is it a surprising and totally gorgeous pick, but it also sends a strong, crystal clear message to women everywhere that no matter what people may say, you can be, do, and dress however you want. —Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style News Editor

Thandie Newton

I love that stars went for whimsical gowns this year, but Thandie's birds, horses and a ferris wheel motif was so unusual that it instantly caught my eye. For some reason I even like how the very structural cap-sleeve black neckline juxtaposes the very sparkly embellishments on the gown. But most of all I admire that she took a risk with something so over-the-top and unexpected and was clearly having fun with with her look. – Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter

Yara Shahidi

I’m a sucker for stripes, so when Black-ish star Yara Shahidi stepped out on the carpet in this mod, multicolor dress I pretty much swooned. Considering Shahidi is just 16, I love that she went for such a youthful dress for this event — to be honest, it’s what I wish I could have worn to my prom! — Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor

Kerry Washington

The second I saw Kerry Washington hit the red carpet (I was watching very closely to see if she would step out with her new bob), I instantly knew she would be my best dressed for the night. The allover tonal crystal, pearl and sequin embroidery in a leopard motif on her Cavalli Couture gown looked classy, simple and classy. Plus, I loved how the off-the-shoulder style showing off her décolletage, paired with simple Neil Lane stud earrings and diamond bands, exuded just the right amount of subtle sexiness. –Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant

Emily Blunt

From the chic tan shade to the bright-yet-understated floral designs, I loved everything about Emily Blunt’s lace gown. But what really won me over was the open back’s crisscross detail, which gave the dress a ballerina-like vibe. — Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor

Which star was your best dressed? Share below!