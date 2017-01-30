All of the Brightest and Boldest Beauty Looks at the 2017 SAG Awards

Sophia Bush’s Monochromatic Pink Eye Shadow

In one of the most major matchy-matchy makeup looks of the night, makeup artist Patrick Ta used a variety of Chanel blushes to deck the Chicago P.D. star's lids in a stand-out magenta shade that mimicked her dress.

Taraji P. Henson’s Shaved Head

We’re always here for a major red carpet haircut — and Taraji shocked us by shaving the side of her head for the occasion.

Kate Hudson’s Bordeaux Lips

The star strayed away from her usual nude lip for a deep, wine-colored hue, which, paired with her slicked hair, we’re totally on board with.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Jeweled Headband

The 12-year-old star is wise beyond her years when it comes to her beauty choices. Case in point: her teased bob, which she topped with a stunning jeweled Jennifer Behr headband.

Janelle Monae’s Dazzling Mouse Buns

This year, Monae’s decked-out dos are a staple on the red carpet. And Sunday night’s flower-embellished mouse buns might be her most elaborate (and exciting) look yet.

Danielle Brooks’ Hair Accessory

The SAG Award winner went for an equally award-winning updo, which she accessorized with a jeweled hair piece down the middle.

Ariel Winter’s Apricot Pout

Another nude lipstick devotee went for a change with a bright orange lip that added a fun touch to her classic-yet-sexy look.

