All of the Brightest and Boldest Beauty Looks at the 2017 SAG Awards
Hot pink eye shadow! Bedazzled hair accessories! See the glam that caught our attention
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
Updated
More
The Screen Actors Guild Awards' Most Magical Dresses
Prosecco! Foot Sprays! Hot Tub Time! Viola Davis is Having a Blast at the SAG Awards
1 of 7
Sophia Bush’s Monochromatic Pink Eye Shadow
In one of the most major matchy-matchy makeup looks of the night, makeup artist Patrick Ta used a variety of Chanel blushes to deck the Chicago P.D. star's lids in a stand-out magenta shade that mimicked her dress.
2 of 7
Taraji P. Henson’s Shaved Head
We’re always here for a major red carpet haircut — and Taraji shocked us by shaving the side of her head for the occasion.
3 of 7
Kate Hudson’s Bordeaux Lips
The star strayed away from her usual nude lip for a deep, wine-colored hue, which, paired with her slicked hair, we’re totally on board with.
4 of 7
Millie Bobby Brown’s Jeweled Headband
The 12-year-old star is wise beyond her years when it comes to her beauty choices. Case in point: her teased bob, which she topped with a stunning jeweled Jennifer Behr headband.
5 of 7
Janelle Monae’s Dazzling Mouse Buns
This year, Monae’s decked-out dos are a staple on the red carpet. And Sunday night’s flower-embellished mouse buns might be her most elaborate (and exciting) look yet.
6 of 7
Danielle Brooks’ Hair Accessory
The SAG Award winner went for an equally award-winning updo, which she accessorized with a jeweled hair piece down the middle.
7 of 7
Ariel Winter’s Apricot Pout
Another nude lipstick devotee went for a change with a bright orange lip that added a fun touch to her classic-yet-sexy look.
See Also
More
The Screen Actors Guild Awards' Most Magical Dresses
Prosecco! Foot Sprays! Hot Tub Time! Viola Davis is Having a Blast at the SAG Awards
More
The Biggest Risk Takers at the 2017 SAG Awards
The Most Surprising (and So Cool) Trends at the SAG Awards
Kerry Washington Wears Meaningful Safety Pin on Her SAG Awards Gown: 'Actors Are Activists'
Meet Hollywood's Hottest New Stylist: Meryl Streep Adorably Fixes Ryan Gosling's Bow Tie at SAG Awards