Stars wearing the same thing on the red carpet isn’t anything new (we dutifully track every single fashion faceoff weekly) but what is new? When two stars wear the same thing — on the exact same red carpet! At the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, actresses Amy Landecker and Jenifer Lewis both stepped out in identical zebra-print suits.

Transparent‘s Landecker and Black-ish’s Lewis not only eschewed gowns in favor of suits, but they both picked a two-piece outfit with a standout, bold print.

And judging from their playful pose together on the carpet, they definitely didn’t expect to see each other in the same outfit.

As far as styling goes, both put their own spin on the suit. Landecker paired hers with platform sandals, while Lewis opted to show a little more sex appeal showing a bright red bra underneath and paired her suit with pointy-toe pumps.

Who do you think wore the suit best? Share in the comments below.