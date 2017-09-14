It’s pretty much a general consensus among women that leggings are one of the best items of clothing brought into existence. They’re stretchy, comfy, come in fun colors and patterns and are quickly become socially acceptable to wear everywhere in public outside the gym.

Leggings-advocate Nina Dobrev doesn’t keep quiet about her obsession with the stretchy nylon-lycra bottoms. “I think that leggings have come a long way. Now [they] have mesh and really cool patterns…They’ve tailored the pieces to make them more fashion forward so you feel good in them,” she previously told PeopleStyle.

But who says guys can’t join in on the leggings love too? Ryan Phillippe surely isn’t letting any stigmas hold him back from sporting the comfortably stretchy pants in his spare time, based off of his recent Instagram post.

The 43-year-old Wish Upon actor shared a mirror selfie with his fans, in which he’s wearing a white tee and vibrantly-colored women’s XXL leggings be purchased for himself at chain drugstore CVS.

“XXL ladies leggings from CVS – birthday gift to myself (mad comfortable too) #virgoseason,” Phillippe captioned the Instagram.

Sadly, CVS doesn’t carry the leggings Ryan wore on its website, so you’ll have to scour your local store for his exact pair. In the meantime check out the under-$100 leggings style our editors can’t stop shopping from Nordstrom.

