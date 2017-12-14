Ryan Gosling Debuts New Buzzcut on Set of Neil Armstrong Biopic

How did Ryan Gosling cut his hair for his new astronaut film? He eclipsed it!

The actor, who was spotted wearing a bathrobe, pajamas and a pair of boots, revealed his new buzz cut on the set of his Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man, which is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia. This latest hair transformation is a runner-up to his shortest hair length in 2005.

Seven weeks before, in October, Gosling, 37, was pictured on the same film set with a slicked back side part when he was first spotted in costume since signing on for the movie for which he will reteam with his La La Land director, Damien Chazelle.

As of late, Gosling’s grooming game has undergone a few transformations.

Before he shaved his hair to this short length, the father of two sported a natural, ungroomed texture during his promo tour for Blade Runner 2049. And he arguably hit peak “Hey Girl” Gosling in his Oscar-nominated role of jazz pianist Sebastian in La La Land with his comb-over. (Who could forget that one strand of hair that falls into his eyes when he plays the piano?)

After singing “City of Stars,” Gosling’s now shooting for the actual stars as Armstrong, the first man on the Moon on July 20, 1969. The film is based on James R. Hansen’s book First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong.

The Crown‘s Claire Foy is set to star along with Jon Bernthal and Kyle Chandler.

First Man is set to hit theaters in 2018.