Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is a Curator of International Scrunchies: 'My Best Come from Zurich'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is finally opening up about her penchant for hair scrunchies.

Aside from the signature black robe and lace doilies, Justice Ginsburg, 85, has made the scrunchie a staple in her wardrobe throughout her 24-year tenure as she continues to battle against gender discrimination and for women’s rights.

“I have been wearing scrunchies for years,” she told the Wall Street Journal in a recent interview during which she championed her go-to hair accessory.

“My best scrunchies come from Zurich. Next best, London, and third best, Rome,” Justice Ginsburg detailed.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Michael Kovac/Getty Images

However, she did admit that her international assemblage of hair ties is incomparable to her other accessories.

“My scrunchie collection is not as large as my collar and glove collections, but scrunchies are catching up,” the political powerhouse revealed.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg SUSAN WALSH/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reaches ‘Superhero’ Heights in the First Trailer for the New Documentary RBG

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

EVAN VUCCI/AP/REX/Shutterstock

For over two decades, Justice Ginsburg has been committed to keeping her ponytail together with a scrunchie.

In 1993, she accepted the nomination for Supreme Court Justice wearing a bright blue one, similar to the one she opted for a month later for her confirmation hearing.

Since then, the Notorious RBG has been known to style her hair with a range of colored scrunchies including metallics.

Her admission about scrunchies is the latest glimpse into her life following the revelation about her famed workout routine.