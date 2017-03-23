RuPaul's Fiercest Fashion Moments in Drag Race Herstory

Season 8, Episode 9

Could you just GAG? For the final challenge in season 8, the ladies starred in the music video for Ru's single "The Realness." But it was Ru's stunning off-the-shoulder dress we couldn't stop staring at thanks to it's shiny fabric sparkling from every angle on the runway. The gown ended the season on a major fashion moment.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 premieres Friday, March 24 (at 8 p.m. ET) on VH1.