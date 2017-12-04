Ruby Rose Addresses Hateful Comments About Her Breakouts: 'This Acne Belongs to Me'

Splash News

Even with the fanciest products, skin treatments and lasers, celebrities still break out sometimes. And for Pitch Perfect 3 star Ruby Rose, that time is right now, as she’s opening up about her acne battle on social media.

After receiving hateful comments about her skin at the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere in Australia, the star posted a series of of photos on Instagram stories Monday, sharing the reason behind her breakouts. “Yeah it sucks.. for me, i don’t see how it’s bothering so many others? but I’m a human. It happens.. one side of my face is clear and the other is a mess,” Rose wrote.

But she already seems to know the reason behind the issue. “Dermatologist says it’s from the bacteria from all the phone interviews I did for PP3 and a reaction to hotel pillow cases (which I already know),” she wrote on the photo.

And according to NYC-based celebrity dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, these two factors have easy fixes. “Acne is caused by bacteria but also by friction,” Bowe explains. “Rubbing anything against your skin such as your phone or a cotton pillow case can clog those pores and trigger a special form of acne called acne mechanica. A great way to avoid that is to go hands-free (Bluetooth or earbud) and to switch to copper or silk pillowcases. Copper is antimicrobial and skin slides better against silk. I suggest keeping one with you when you travel – Iluminage makes a travel pillow case. ”

Rose went on to address her haters in another post that pointed out her breakouts. “This acne belongs to me, not them, and you are welcome to it,” she wrote, adding that she was distraught after the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere in Australia. “I never thought I’d see the day I’d leave my beautiful country balling my eyes out … when I was so excited to come home.”

But that’s not all she was bullied about. Just as she did back in October, the star defended herself yet again against commenters and media outlets who had targeted her for her weight as well.

“It is very important to know what an eating disorder is, to know how to speak bout it properly when you have such a platform such as a national newspaper,” she wrote on Instagram stories. “To consider the readers, triggers and straight up bullying, the damage isn’t done to me. The damage would be done to the integrity of the paper if it had any and to the people reading it. There is no blood on my hands but I’d have felt responsible if I’d left it, as you know I’m outspoken about health, mental and physical. So from the bottom of my heart I am sorry if those stories triggered anything in anyone.”

