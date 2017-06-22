You Can Now Indulge in Rosé Deodorant Just in Time for Summer

In case 40 oz. bottles of rosé and rosé flavored gummy candies can’t satiate your craving for the popular (and Instagram-friendly) blush-colored wine this summer, consider the latest rosé-inspired offering: deodorant.

Thanks to Native Cosmetics, those jonesing for a daily way to imbibe rosé without cracking open a bottle can indulge with rosé-scented deodorant. The stick deodorant is all-natural and made sans parabens or aluminum, which means that it’s a safe way to celebrate rosé season this year.

Their rosé deodorant appropriately debuted on Wednesday, the first day of summer, as a part of a limited-edition “brunch” boxed set that also includes mimosa and sangria scents.

Would you ever try the summer-scented deodorant? Let us know in the comments!

This article originally appeared on Time.com