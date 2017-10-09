Rose Leslie Spotted Out in Regal (and Sizeable) Engagement Ring from Kit Harington

It’s our favorite part of celebrity love stories: the unveiling of the engagement ring.

Rose Leslie was spotted out on Sunday at London’s Heathrow Airport wearing a large, solitaire diamond ring held by a thin, gold band. She was also seen wearing it two days earlier while out in London with Harington, E! News reports.

We’ve long known Harington is a master of many things — keeping massive secrets, making women swoon, etc. Now, we can add “picking jewelry” to the already-long list.

The display comes nearly two weeks after the Game of Thrones actors confirmed their engagement the old-fashioned way. Harington and Leslie, both 30, made the news official with a classified ad in The Times.

“The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire,” the announcement read, according to the BBC.

The actors first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012, just like their fictional show counterparts, Jon Snow and Ygritte. The on-screen romance sparked several memes over the years — now, fans are pleased to see a real-life engagement.

After a brief split, the couple reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in London that month.

They became close while on set in Iceland shooting for season two of the hit drama. Harington previously opened up about the early days of their romance, admitting that those weeks were his favorite of the series.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said in a cover story for L’Uomo Vogue. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

What do you think of Rose’s new bling? Sound off below!