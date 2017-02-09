Rosamund Pike Rips Her Dress Live on The Tonight Show: 'I Might Have Just Fallen Apart From Behind!'

On last night’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Rosamund Pike, who’s been out promoting her latest film The United Kingdom, brushed off an unexpected wardrobe malfunction by slinging back shots of Jaegermeister and pineapple juice with the famed host.

Just as Jimmy Fallon started introducing the “Say Anything” word game segment of the show (which involves the loser downing shots), Pike’s dress split up the back.

The star, who wore a black fitted midi dress on the talk show moved slightly, made a surprised face and grabbed the back of her dress when she noticed the wardrobe mishap. “I might have just fallen apart from behind!” Pike said. “My dress might have split.”

But instead of freaking out over her backside being bare, the actress brushed off the malfunction and joked around with Fallon about him possibly getting a peek. “I won’t look,” Fallon said to Pike.

“Should we check that out?” she replied. Then, Fallon joked that behind his desk, he may or may not be hiding a secret from the world. “I’m not even wearing pants!” he said.

