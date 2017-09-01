All About Ronda Rousey’s ‘Classic, Feminine’ Wedding Gown: ‘She Was So Giddy With Pure Joy’

MMA star Ronda Rousey tied the knot with fellow mixed martial arts UFC fighter Travis Browne last weekend in a gorgeous outdoor Hawaiian ceremony that she described as a “backyard Mexican Corona party.” And the newlywed found a gown laid-back that was equal parts beachy and high-fashion bridal from designer Gala Lahav.

The athlete chose a hand-beaded lace mermaid style gown featuring a flared hem, plunging neckline and body-hugging silhouette from the brand’s “Le Secret Royal” bridal collection.

“Knowing that her intimate wedding was going to be outdoors in a tropical location, she wanted something that wasn’t over-the-top, but wanted something classy and feminine that would look timeless in her photos,” Lahav tells PeopleStyle. “She looked great in everything and liked quite a few of our gowns, but the Harper was by far the favorite and it ended up being basically love at first sight for her. And it came in from production fitting her perfectly – it truly looked like the gown was made with her in mind.”

Happiest day of my life…. A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Lahav says the MMA fighter and her stylist were “extremely easy to work with” and a joy to have at the Tel Aviv-based designer’s L.A. outpost, where she wowed everyone at her final fitting. “I can honestly say I have never seen a bride more excited to marry their dream man!” Lahav says. “She was the epitome of a ‘blushing bride’ and was so giddy with pure joy.”

Rousey thanked the deisgner for her gown in her many Instagram photos of her big day, even captioning one, “Happiest day of my life….”

Forever and Always A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

“What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017” Browne captioned his wedding day photos on Instagram.

The couple has been dating for two years before getting engaged during a trip to New Zealand in April. Rousey confirmed the engagement on Instagram with a funny photoshopped photo of her wearing a tux carrying Browne wearing a wedding dress.

💍😍❤️ @travisbrownemma A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Rousey told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that Browne proposed after a heavy rain storm underneath a waterfall during their vacation. “Apparently he had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment,” she said. “So he pulls out the ring and I’m already like, ‘Uh huh’ before he even says anything. [And he’s] like, ‘Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?'”

