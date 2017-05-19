Robin Wright's Stylist Explains the Star's Cannes Film Festival Fashion — Including Her No-Bra Look!

Robin Wright is the epitome of flawless right now at Cannes Film Festival.

The 51-year-old hit the festival in the south of France this week to promote The Dark of Night, a short film she directed. So far, she has attended a handful events with her fashion-forward style in full force — like this braless slip dress look above — which is why we caught up with her stylist Kemal Harris to get all the details on how she picked her ensembles.

“Cannes is a very traditional event but it takes place in a very bohemian, romantic, vacation-style location, so I tried to align the looks with that energy,” Harris tells PeopleStyle. (Harris also dresses Wright for her gig as Claire Underwood on House of Cards.)

First up, she went to the Opening Gala Dinner in this sheer deep-V look with plain black pumps. “Effortless, sexy and strong outfits” were the goal, notes Harris.

Then, she hit the premiere of Ismael’s Ghosts in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello mini. “I loved the contrast of the sharp, tailored shoulders with the stone-encrusted fabric,” says Harris. “Sexy meets strong!”

Then she attended the Women in Motion event in a Stella McCartney suit. “I’m a huge fan of Stella’s tailoring and thought a suit would be a nice way to break up the dress story,” explains Harris. “I flipped the cuffs of the jacket and pants to show a bit more skin and added the leopard Schutz heels to keep it feminine.” (And you can get the shoes — they’re $170 on schutz-shoes.com.)

And, finally, what inspired the supersexy green slip dress by Los Angeles designer Michelle Mason for the Loveless premiere. “I loved its vintage feel but the fabric and fit is totally modern,” says Harris. “The jewel tone of the green inspired me to accent with the raspberry Stuart Weitzman heels and the royal blue velvet Hayward clutch. I topped it off with the Cartier Panthere bracelet because its green emerald eyes matched the dress.”

While this look is incredible body-conscious, it’s also “the most comfortable dress there is because it’s unstructured and the fabric is very light,” says Harris.

Though, she has one stipulation — you have to feel good enough to go braless, as Wright did. “You must have a confident attitude to wear a backless version — it means no bra,” says Harris. “I would also recommend seamless underwear by Commando or Calvin Klein.”

