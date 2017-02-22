WATCH: Rob Lowe Returns to Skechers Ads After 15 Years - and Looks Exactly the Same

If you’re looking for the fountain of youth, it’s probably in Rob Lowe’s backyard. The actor has remained ageless throughout his four-decade career and based on his new Skechers ads, it’s safe to say he’s continuing to “Benjamin Button” through life. After 15 years, Lowe and his youthfulness are returning to the brand in a new campaign.

His 2002 ad was set against a nighttime Hollywood cityscape, but for his second, the drama was turned up considerably. He worked on the backlot of Warner Brothers Studios that had lights, cameras, extras, smoke, fog — a.k.a the Skechers shoot starter pack.

Other than the production value, almost nothing else has changed since his first spot for the company (you can try to dissect the photo above, but you’d be wasting your time). Even his hairline has remained unscathed by time.

Lowe maintains that his style has also remained the same.

“I’m a big believer in style being timeless and iconic,” he says in the behind-the-scenes video. “Obviously, you go through phases where certain things make more sense for you than others, but I have a very consistent style ethos — comfort first, form next. I have to feel good about myself in whatever I am wearing, that never changes. I want to look as good today as it’s going to look tomorrow because all of my fashion icons are timeless; the Steve McQueen’s, the JFK’s — they look as good in 1964 as they would have today.”

And to go with his classic style, Lowe loves the ease and versatility of Skechers Relaxed Fit shoes. “I can wear them like literally out on my fishing boat and be totally comfortable on my feet for like seven hours at sea and that you can’t do with much, so to be able to get off of the boat in that same shoe and go to dinner is sort of clutch.”

What do you think of Lowe’s Skechers return?