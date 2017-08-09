Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, 20, and Camila Mendes, 23, are trading their River Vixen uniforms for some Bongo jeans as the brand’s new faces. And they’re BFF status offscreen is just as strong (if not stronger) than Betty and Veronica’s friendship on the CW hit.

“Rachel Bilson, Nicole Richie, Vanessa Hudgens … so many of my idols growing up were Bongo girls,” Mendes, 23, tells PeopleStyle exclusively of her new gig. Adds Reinhart, “I have a younger sister and to know that she’s going to be able to see her older sister in a magazine with this clothing brand that I grew up with, I feel very blessed.”

The leading ladies of the CW hit star in the brand’s fall campaign (aptly titled #BongoBFFs) shot by photographer Matt Jones in the California desert. They model back-to-school trends ranging from flannels to denim jackets to star-print sweaters and the latest denim trends.

We caught up with the co-stars during their shoot to get the scoop on their style, their characters and more below.

What are you fall fashion must-haves?

LR: We both are jeans girls; I grew up wearing denim everyday to school. A fun fall trend is matching different colors and different textures of denim. We also love a good bootie.

CM: I came to set wearing denim-on-denim and one of the first [Bongo] outfits I tried on was denim-on-denim so I was like, ‘This is great, this is right in line with what I believe!’ Lili and I both like to dress very comfortably and I think that’s kind of what fall is all about.

Where do you find style inspiration?

CM: I have a Tumblr that’s private, it’s only for my own use, but I just follow a bunch of style accounts and reblog everything I like and my layout is like a grid layout so I can just… every time I go on my Tumblr it suits me because it feels like an extension of who I am and it really helps me visualize like what I like and what my style is so that when I go shopping I kind of have more of an eye for it now.

LR: I just check my Instagram. I get a lot of inspiration from there, I follow a lot of different designers and not really people in particular, just kind of designers and shops, certain stores that I love and just kind of draw inspiration from there and bookmark them.

How does your style compare to your characters?

CM: I mean obviously our show has a very specific style. It is magnified and feels like it’s fictional so Veronica wears a lot of tight clothing, cinched waists, skirts and heels and nylons. She’s very polished and put-together. She’s like high-fashion Teresa, Barbie’s best friend. But like I’m way more casual than that. I don’t wear heels. Veronica doesn’t wear jeans or shorts, which is like all I wear.

LR: Betty wears a ton of jeans with her sweaters and cardigans, and I grew up wearing a lot of cardigans so now I kind of have hatred for them. It makes me feel like I’m in fifth grade again. But Betty is obviously very sweet. We got those Peter Pan collars, we do the button downs and that’s super great but it’s not necessarily my style. I’m definitely a little bit more edgy than Betty. I don’t think my style is edgy in general but I’m very laid back whereas Betty is more put-together and polished, and I’m more of like a loose t-shirt [kind of person], and you know we both, me and Cami, don’t wear super-tight, fitted things all the time. Our characters are always very fitted.

Both Betty and Veronica always have perfect hair on the show. Do you have any past hair regrets?

CM: Ombré! It wasn’t that bad but my hair color is really hard to pull off an ombré, because I have such dark hair that it turns orange and it wasn’t gradual at all. It was like black and then almost yellow it’s one of those things where if you don’t take care of it, it’ll look really ratchet for sure.

LR: I’m just worried my hair will fall out. I’m naturally kind of a very ashy, dirty blonde, but definitely have to highlight it a lot more for the show. It’s a process. Everyone knows how much our show has to worry about my hair. It’s a lot trying to nurse my hair back to health.

CM: Lili won’t have a scalp by the end of…

LR: I won’t have any hair left by the end. Betty Cooper will be wearing a wig after all of this.

What do you think of Reinhart and Mendes’ new Bongo campaign? Share below!