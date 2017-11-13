From the Sofa to the Carpet: Rita Ora Rocks a Bathrobe and Head Towel at the 2017 MTV EMAs

Rita Ora‘s red carpet glam was decidedly low-key for the 2017 European Music Awards on Sunday.

The British singer — who was the evening’s host — stepped out donning a white bathrobe featuring a thigh-high slit. She skipped a blowout, instead just wearing a towel wrapped around her head.

Though her look was something usually reserved for home, the 26-year-old still piled on some glamorous accessories. Ora was dripping in diamonds thanks to her sparkling necklace and earrings, as well as her bedazzled heels.

And despite its straight-from-the-bathroom appearance, Ora’s robe is part of the Spring/Summer ’18 collection of Palomo Spain, the androgynous menswear line that was also behind the flowing gown Beyoncé wore in the first public photo with her newborn twins.

Ora also showed off her look on Instagram.

“From the sofa, to the car, to the @mtvema red carpet,” she captioned the shot.

Made it just in time to host @mtvema going live Now! Stay tuned to my Instagram throughout the show for a chance to come and meet me live on tour! Whos watching? 💓 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

Twitter users hoped that Ora’s outfit meant they, too, could also take a more relaxed approached to getting dressed for going out.

“I hope this means I can go in my pijamas to the office on monday,” wrote one person.

Another joked, “When you have a bubble bath at 7 but an award show at 8.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy actress has gotten into trouble for wearing too casual of an ensemble before.

During a recent appearance on British talk show The Jonathan Ross Show alongside Ed Sheeran and Gordon Ramsay, Ora was asked if she had eaten at one of the MasterChef host’s restaurants.

“Well, actually, funny little story. I mean, I was wanting to, I mean like everybody else that wants to go eat in a Ramsay restaurant and then, I just didn’t get in,” Ora said. “I went in. I obviously — I wasn’t dressed the part. I walked in and was like ‘Ooh I’d love a little, like, meal, you know?’ and they were just like, ‘No, this isn’t happening for you.’”

Ora said she was wearing a tracksuit and sneakers, admitting she understood she wasn’t meeting the restaurant’s dress code.