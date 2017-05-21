Rita Ora Wears a Revealing Thong Bodysuit Inspired by Cher to Billboard Music Awards

Cher is a bona fide fashion legend. The 71-year-old singer started almost every trend that stars are still wearing today. And at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, where the singer’s receiving the ICON Award for her illustrious career, celebs are paying homage to her through their red carpet looks.

The biggest ode to the “Believe” singer? Rita Ora, who wore a sheer lace skirt over a black thong bodysuit, which she said was a direct nod to the icon.

Ora said she went for this daring look not only because Cher’s receiving the ICON award tonight, but because it’s her birthday. Ora flew into Las Vegas for the awards show after seeing the legendary singer perform in London, and she wanted to pay her a tribute.

“I mean she’s 71 you guys, and that’s amazing and is probably why I have this situation going on [turning around showing her rear end],” Ora said to E! on the red carpet. “She has the black thong on, so I was just rockin’ it and movin’ it. Why not?”

Ora completed her look with a jewel-encrusted white top with puffy ’80s-inspired shoulder pads over the thong style bodysuit and sheer bottoms.

Cher’s making her first live awards show performance in over 15 years, singing her ’90s hit “Believe.”

“I don’t like getting old,” she said to Billboard magazine. “I’m shocked that I can still run across the stage at my age. I thought I’d be dead!”

