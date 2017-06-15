'Purple Hair Don't Care': Tori Spelling Debuts New Summer Color While Out with Her Kids
Are You Bold Enough to Wear the Riskiest Swimsuits of 2017?
If these suits don’t scare you, the tan lines they leave certainly will
While certain one-pieces and bikinis will always be seaside and poolside classics, this year, we've noticed an incredible surge in risky (and risque!) swimwear options. Sure, some are completely impractical if you're trying to get an even tan. But, tan lines be damned with these insanely edgy water-ready options — that is, if you're brave enough to wear them. Scroll through to see some of the best.
DUCK DIVE BIKINI BOTTOM
Let's kick this off with a bikini that comes complete with its very own suspenders built right in — perfect (maybe?!) for the consumate girl on the go.
Buy It! Prey Swim Duck Dive Bikini Bottom, $120; revolve.com
NAUTILUS CONVERTIBLE SWIMSUIT
And then of course there's the suspender bikini's cousin, the convertible suit. For the girl who feels like a one-piece one day and a bikini with flappy straps hanging down by her hips the next.
Buy It! Alix Nautilus Convertible Swimsuit, $100; net-a-porter.com
AMBRE TOP
You know what would really spice up that little black bikini this summer? Over, under, and side boob cutouts.
Buy It! Gigi C Bikinis Ambre Top, $130; gigicbikinis.com
ESTHER LACE ONE-PIECE
This is the perfect suit for cultivating optical illusion-style tanlines.
Buy It! OYE Swimwear Esther Lace One PIece, $350; shopbop.com
KELLY ONE-PIECE
The Taylor Swift of swimsuits, for when you only want to bronze the portion of your midriff that will be on display between your crop top and matching skater skirt.
Buy It! Flagpole Kelly One Piece, $450; shopbop.com
LA DOLCE VITA OFF-THE-SHOULDER MAILLOT
If you thought the off-the-shoulder trend was already difficult to wear, just wait until you try taking a dip in it.
Buy It! Karla Colletto La Dolce Vita Off the Shoulder Maillot, $288; shopbop.com
BALMY UNDERWIRE BIKINI TOP
This hybrid between bondage-inspired lingerie and swimwear is not for the faint of heart.
Buy It! For Love & Lemons Balmy Underwire Bikini Top, $128; shopbop.com
NATALIE FLOUNCE BIKINI
As though an oversized ruffle isn't hard enough to pull off as a bandeau, try pairing it with a flouncy micro-mini skirt. Then try wearing both those things while paddling against any kind of current.
Buy It! Lisa Marie Fernandez Natalie Flounce Bikini, $420; shopbop.com
TAN LINES LACED UP SWIMSUIT
This is just like that ubiquitous plunging, lace-up bodysuit you've been spotting on every celeb, but way, way (way) more extreme.
Buy It! Noisy May Tan Lines Laced Up Swimsuits, $57; asos.com
CUT-OUT SWIMSUIT WITH HARDWARE
Compared to the other suits in this lineup, there's nothing particularly difficult to pull off about this style. But you have to be a brave woman with a high pain tolerance to take the risk of finding out how those metal rods up the side will fare once exposed to direct sunlight.
Buy It! Blue Life Cut Out Swimsuit with Hardware, $195; asos.com
MELIKA ONE-PIECE
While bows are always a fun, feminine detail, the thing about this knotted strap is anything that's tied can also all too easily become untied...
Buy It! Araks Melika One Piece, $335; shopbop.com
POPPY ONE-PIECE
And, finally, because one swimsuit cutout is never enough. Right?
Buy It! OYE Swimwear Poppy One Piece, $350; shopbop.com
SEXY CHEST ONE PIECE
The suit really speaks for itself.
Buy It! Beloved Shirts Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit, $49.95; belovedshirts.com
