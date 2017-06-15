Are You Bold Enough to Wear the Riskiest Swimsuits of 2017?

If these suits don’t scare you, the tan lines they leave certainly will

By @kirkpate

Posted on

More

1 of 15

 

While certain one-pieces and bikinis will always be seaside and poolside classics, this year, we've noticed an incredible surge in risky (and risque!) swimwear options. Sure, some are completely impractical if you're trying to get an even tan. But, tan lines be damned with these insanely edgy water-ready options — that is, if you're brave enough to wear them. Scroll through to see some of the best.

2 of 15

swim week riskiest swimsuits
Courtesy Revolve

DUCK DIVE BIKINI BOTTOM

Let's kick this off with a bikini that comes complete with its very own suspenders built right in — perfect (maybe?!) for the consumate girl on the go.

Buy It! Prey Swim Duck Dive Bikini Bottom, $120; revolve.com

3 of 15

 

NAUTILUS CONVERTIBLE SWIMSUIT

And then of course there's the suspender bikini's cousin, the convertible suit. For the girl who feels like a one-piece one day and a bikini with flappy straps hanging down by her hips the next.

Buy It! Alix Nautilus Convertible Swimsuit, $100; net-a-porter.com

4 of 15

riskiest swimwear gigi c bikini
Courtesy Gigi C Bikinis

AMBRE TOP

You know what would really spice up that little black bikini this summer? Over, under, and side boob cutouts.

Buy It! Gigi C Bikinis Ambre Top, $130; gigicbikinis.com

5 of 15

swim week riskiest swimsuits
Courtesy Shopbop

ESTHER LACE ONE-PIECE

This is the perfect suit for cultivating optical illusion-style tanlines.

Buy It! OYE Swimwear Esther Lace One PIece, $350; shopbop.com

6 of 15

swim week riskiest swimsuits courtesy asos
Courtesy Asos

JADED LONDON BIKINI

Mixing and matching your bikini top and bottom is so summer 2016. This year it's all about coordinating your waterproof choker to your briefs.

Buy It! Jaded London Gingham Rose Print Removeable Choker Bikini Top, $45; asos.com

Jaded London Gingham Bikini Bottom, $35; asos.com

7 of 15

swim week riskiest swimsuits
Courtesy Shopbop

KELLY ONE-PIECE

The Taylor Swift of swimsuits, for when you only want to bronze the portion of your midriff that will be on display between your crop top and matching skater skirt.

Buy It! Flagpole Kelly One Piece, $450; shopbop.com

8 of 15

swim week riskiest swimsuits
Courtesy Shopbop

LA DOLCE VITA OFF-THE-SHOULDER MAILLOT

If you thought the off-the-shoulder trend was already difficult to wear, just wait until you try taking a dip in it.

Buy It! Karla Colletto La Dolce Vita Off the Shoulder Maillot, $288; shopbop.com

9 of 15

swim week riskiest swimsuits
Courtesy Shopbop

BALMY UNDERWIRE BIKINI TOP

This hybrid between bondage-inspired lingerie and swimwear is not for the faint of heart.

Buy It! For Love & Lemons Balmy Underwire Bikini Top, $128; shopbop.com

10 of 15

swim week riskiest swimsuits
Courtesy Shopbop

NATALIE FLOUNCE BIKINI

As though an oversized ruffle isn't hard enough to pull off as a bandeau, try pairing it with a flouncy micro-mini skirt. Then try wearing both those things while paddling against any kind of current.

Buy It! Lisa Marie Fernandez Natalie Flounce Bikini, $420; shopbop.com

11 of 15

asos riskiest swimsuits
Courtesy ASOS

TAN LINES LACED UP SWIMSUIT

This is just like that ubiquitous plunging, lace-up bodysuit you've been spotting on every celeb, but way, way (way) more extreme.

Buy It! Noisy May Tan Lines Laced Up Swimsuits, $57; asos.com

12 of 15

swim week riskiest swimsuits courtesy asos
Courtesy Asos

CUT-OUT SWIMSUIT WITH HARDWARE

Compared to the other suits in this lineup, there's nothing particularly difficult to pull off about this style. But you have to be a brave woman with a high pain tolerance to take the risk of finding out how those metal rods up the side will fare once exposed to direct sunlight.

Buy It! Blue Life Cut Out Swimsuit with Hardware, $195; asos.com

13 of 15

swim week riskiest swimsuits
Courtesy Shopbop

MELIKA ONE-PIECE

While bows are always a fun, feminine detail, the thing about this knotted strap is anything that's tied can also all too easily become untied...

Buy It! Araks Melika One Piece, $335; shopbop.com

14 of 15

swim week riskiest swimsuits
Courtesy Shopbop

POPPY ONE-PIECE

And, finally, because one swimsuit cutout is never enough. Right?

Buy It! OYE Swimwear Poppy One Piece, $350; shopbop.com

15 of 15

Courtesy Beloved Shirts

SEXY CHEST ONE PIECE

The suit really speaks for itself.

Buy It! Beloved Shirts Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit, $49.95; belovedshirts.com

See Also

More

More