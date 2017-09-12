Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Foundation Is Selling Out – Here’s What to Get Your Hands On ASAP

Last week, Rihanna debuted Fenty Beauty, and the internet went nuts. Rather than release a limited-edition collection that would sell out in seconds, the singer and style icon provided the world — 17 countries to be exact — with highlighter, lip gloss and more to fit every skin tone (you likely heard that she released a 40-shade foundation range), and they all miraculously stayed stocked on shelves and online for days.

But, if her sell-out Fenty Puma sneakers can tell us anything, it’s that her fans will eventually wipe the shelves of Sephora clean — so if you haven’t yet gotten your hands on her products, it’s time you do.

If it’s her foundation you’re after, we suggest you head to Sephora, like, 15 minutes ago. As of Tuesday, seven of Rih’s 40 Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear foundation shades had already sold out online. And as Twitter users point out, supplies are running out in stores as well.

Affinity Magazine posted a photo of the star’s foundation range in Sephora, which seems to have sold out in 13 of the darkest shades, among a few others. “The dark Fenty Beauty foundation shades are sold out everywhere! This is for all the makeup brands who think the dark shades won’t sell well,” they wrote.

The dark Fenty Beauty foundation shades are sold out everywhere! This is for all the makeup brands who think the dark shades won't sell well pic.twitter.com/JDKddaMa5r — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) September 10, 2017

The rest of her products, however, are still up for grabs on Sephora.com, including her swoon-worthy yellow gold Killawatt highlighter, her Gloss Bomb universal lip gloss, all of her Match Stix and more.

Have you purchased any of her products? Sound off below.