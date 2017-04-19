Rihanna Works the Cash Register at Her Own Fenty x Puma Pop-Up Shop

While objectively we know that Rihanna is just a regular, mortal woman from Barbados, anyone who’s seen the pop star in action can attest that more often than not it seems as though the bad gal is actually some sort of infallible fashion deity sent from above to teach us all a lesson in how to appropriately slay on any given occasion.

Whether that means fearlessly striding over subway grates in 5-in. stilettos or simply wearing a hoofed thigh-high boot, bedazzled surgical mask, and crystal-encrusted bodysuit complete with face mask to Coachella, it seems the singer can do no fashion wrong.

So, of course, every time she drops a new collaboration collection with Puma, her fans immediately flock to stores to snap it up. And there’s only one thing better than getting your hands on the latest fresh Fenty merch: Getting it straight from Riri herself. The star helped check out fans at the cash register of her latest pop-up shop.

In honor of her latest collection for Fenty x Puma, the brand is currently hosting a two-day pop-up shop on Wilcox Avenue in Los Angeles packed with pastel, Parisian-inspired designs, including some exclusive styles that will only be available in store, and people are understandably losing their minds. As with other major celebrity merch pop-ups of the past (see: Kanye, Kylie, and Bieber) lines were almost instantly around the block, and things only got more hectic when Rihanna showed up to do a little retail work (work, work, work, work) of her own, getting behind the counter and checking out customers, signing products and taking selfies with fans.

For the occasion, the pop star wore her own designs from head to toe, consisting of her pastel green jacquard hi/low hem parka with floral silk detailing which retails for $750, left unzipped on the sides and worn with no pants (naturally), paired with her $400 lavender high-heeled mules.

But while her self-promotional outfit is widely available for purchase, her accessories were decidedly less accessible. In addition to her extravagant fur-covered iPhone case, Riri wore a whole collection of seriously large diamonds from Pasquale Bruni, including a morganite-and-diamond suite composed of drop earrings, a choker necklace and big cocktail ring, as well as another pricey green amethyst and pearl bauble from Le Vian. In other words, the perfect ensemble for ringing up some serious sales. And thanks to her song, the bad gal already has the perfect check out catch phrase to greet customers with—”Bitch Better Have My Money.”

