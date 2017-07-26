When news broke that Rihanna was set to meet with France’s President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the country’s funding of international education, we immediately started imagining her outfit. And of course, the fashion risk-taker didn’t disappoint.

While Rihanna’s been on a skin-baring streak as of late, wearing outfits like this jaw-dropping, cleavage-revealing Giambattista Valli Couture ball gown to the Valerian London premiere, the 29-year-old singer opted for a more conservative, professional look for her political meeting with the President and First Lady of France, and she turned to a French label she loves for the occasion.

The singer wore Dior from head-to-toe for her meeting with the French dignitary: a navy oversize waistcoat (with sleeves so long they covered her hands!), a matching gray blazer and straight leg trousers cropped short enough to reveal her white-heeled sandals. The star even accessorized with a new Dior Addict handbag with a vintage-inspired logo that looked super similar to the logo-printed Dior saddle bag she’s been wearing everywhere.

First Lady Brigitte Macron took photos with the singer on the steps of the Élysée Palace wearing an equally classy outfit, including skinny jeans, a white short-sleeved jacket and heels.

The “Rude Boy” singer’s meeting with Macron comes one month after she initially reached out to him on Twitter about funding for international education.

And she’s not the only celebrity visitor Macron’s seen this week. U2 frontman Bono also met with the President to discuss global education funding on Monday. Earlier this month, the singer co-signed a letter with Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai demanding G20 leaders pledge their support to a UN education initiative.

