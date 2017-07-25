Rihanna Opts for a More Understated After Party Look After Showing Off Some Major Cleavage on the Valerian Red Carpet

Rihanna has never shied away from a major dose of drama in her evening wear. Whether she’s casually gliding over subway grates in staggeringly high lace-up stilettos, picking up her CFDA Icon award in a completely sheer Swarovski-encrusted dress, do-rag and thong, or casually attending Coachella in a fresh off the runway glittering unitard from brand of the moment Gucci, the pop star doesn’t exactly do low-key dressing. So when it comes to celebrating her new film Valerian, her outfits are nothing short of show-stopping as she proved at both the movie’s after party and on the red, er blue, carpet in London.

After watching her performance on the big screen, the bad gal headed to the St. Martins Lane Hotel to fete the film with her cast mates, letting her breasts breath a little in a much looser dress after giving some Jane Mansfield-level cleavage at the premiere earlier that day. To celebrate, Riri wore a breezy, silver, spaghetti strap slip dress with a matching silver duster, silver heels, and a fringed metal purse.

Of course, this after party look was in sharp contrast to the one she wore to the movie’s premiere, a voluminous, red Giambattista Valli dress with off-the-shoulder straps, a deep-V neckline and plenty of cleavage. She paired the gown with diamonds from Chopard and Jimmy Choo shoes.

RELATED PHOTOS: The 29 Most Rihanna Outfits in Honor of Her 29th Birthday

RELATED VIDEO: Nina Dobrev Without Makeup Is Just as Beautiful as Nina Dobrev with Makeup

But Rihanna wasn’t the only red carpet icon in attendance at the film premiere on Monday night.

Look: Indo apresentar o TCC. 💃🏼👵🏼 @caradelevingne | #igualquenemdojohn #caradelevingne A post shared by John Drops, Kimberly (@johndrops) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

One of Valerian‘s stars Cara Delevingne also made an appearance, finding a brand new way to play with her recently shorn hair, this time in a platinum blonde pixie cut wig which she secured with a black ribbon headband. She paired the dramatic do with an equally statement making, perfectly tailored suit from Burberry and an ornate shoulder-spanning diamond necklace. But just because she looks serious on the step and repeat doesn’t mean the model turned actress takes herself all that seriously, giving a shoutout on Instagram to John Drops who recreated her look with a pair of silver sneakers, a silver wig, and a couple of black ribbons, creating an impossible game of ‘Who Wore It Better?’

What do you think of Rihanna’s Valerian looks? Have you ever tried to recreate a celebrity’s outfit? Sound off below!