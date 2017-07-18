Rihanna Brings All the (Haute Couture) Drama to L.A. Premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Though a ball gown is most commonly seen at the Oscars or the Met Ball, Rihanna brought her grand dame style to a movie premiere.

On Monday, the singer and actress amped up the drama on the black carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, wearing a perfectly pastel pink dress complete with long-flowing train.

Along with the countless yards of tulle, Rihanna’s off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli Couture creation featured a short dress, billowy sleeves and cinched in waistline. And if the couture level wasn’t high already, the style star dressed her long legs in custom Manolo Blahnik shoes that criss crossed up her calves.

Make way for @rihanna aka #Bubble on the scene at the #Valerian black carpet world premiere. pic.twitter.com/1MykHV49JS — Valerian Movie (@ValerianMovie) July 18, 2017

And if you’re getting a case of the throwbacks, you’re not alone: Rihanna’s Valerian look reminded many of her memorable 2015 Grammy Awards moment when she wore a similar tiered pink confection, also by Giambattista Valli.

Also at the premiere was the film’s leading lady, Cara Delevingne.

The model-turned-actress gave total space flapper vibes in a semi-sheer metallic halter dress from Iris van Herpen’s Fall 2017 Couture collection. Complete with ’20s inspired finger waves, Delevingne accessorized her ensemble with Repossi jewelry and Jimmy Choo sandals.

Like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner also got the off-the-shoulder note.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets hits theaters on July 21.

