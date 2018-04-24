Rihanna is a proven lingerie fan — even outside the bedroom. From the stage to the street, the singer has sported bedazzled bras, sheer dresses that flaunt her undergarments and everything in between. So when she announced that she’s launching a lingerie line, there was no doubt that it would meet her standards of sultriness. And now that we officially have the first sneak peek of the collection, it looks like we can anticipate a ton of lace — and not much else.

After teasing her new Savage x Fenty line of lingerie on Instagram over the past week, the 30-year-old singer, who has already launched a successful Fenty makeup line and Fenty x Puma fashion line, finally revealed a look at her latest endeavor on Instagram Tuesday. And of course, she’s the first to model the line, posing in a red-and-white lace cut-out bodysuit with underwire cups.

Alberto Terenghi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

“Bet ya didn’t know it’s#nationallingerieday 😍 got a lil treat for my ladies…. #SAVAGEXFENTY is coming to you worldwide on MAY 11th!! Exclusively on SAVAGEX.com !! Head there now to peep the live countdown,” she captioned the photo.

In earlier teaser posts, Rihanna has teased snippets of a ruffled bra top and a lace bra. But as May 11th approaches, keep your eyes glued on RiRi’s Instagram, as the star will likely share more previews into the new line.