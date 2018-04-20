Rihanna Teases Upcoming Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection 'Coming Soon'

Rihanna‘s designed clothing and shoes for Puma and launched her own inclusive Fenty Beauty makeup line during New York Fashion Week last year. Now, it looks like the star, 30, can add one more accomplishment to her resumé: lingerie designer.

Fans first realized Rihanna may be dipping her toes in the lingerie world yesterday when she posted a video on Instagram showing semi-obscured shots of herself wearing a white bra. Then today the star confirmed what everyone was thinking when she revealed her new lingerie line, called Savage x Fenty, with another video of models sporting what appears to be her designs.

“we bout to light this up sis!!🔥 … introducing @SAVAGEXFENTY lingerie coming soon. sign up now at SAVAGEX.com !!” Rihanna captioned the video.

Although details about when the collection will launch, where it will be sold and what the price point is have yet to be revealed, Rihanna did link to the new brand’s Instagram handle, @savagexfenty which already boasts over 46,000 followers. The only Instagram handle the account follows is Rihanna’s.

On @savagexfenty’s Instagram Story, Rihanna shared another sneak peek of her designs when she posted a sultry selfie revealing a hint of her white bra.

Rihanna/Instagram

Customers can sign up at the brand’s website to get on an email list to be the first to know about latest news from Savage x Fenty.

Fans are already freaking out in the comments section of Rihanna’s reveal Instagram about her new project.

“quick question…is there anything you can’t do? 😍😍😍♥♥♥,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “Got damn!!!!!!! @badgalriri here take my coins, salary, 401k, mutual funds, savings and investments. I can see it now…. twerking for my money to fund my fenty habit ❤🙌🏽.”