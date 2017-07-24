Rihanna never plays it safe on the red carpet. Whether the star’s sporting sexy thigh-high lace up heels or a meme-able Met Gala dress that looks more like a work of art, she is a fashion force to be reckoned with. She’s also name-checked by her fellow celebrities as a true style icon who always pushes the boundaries. And that’s exactly what she did on the latest stop of her promo tour for the film, Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

On Monday night, the 29-year-old singer hit the red carpet at the London premiere of the Valerian wearing a breast-baring ballgown that left every little to the imagination.

RELATED PHOTOS: The 29 Most Rihanna Outfits Ever, in Honor of Her 29th Birthday

Rihanna left jaws on the carpet when she stepped out in a vibrant red off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli Couture confection from the label’s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, that just barely contained her chest. The gown also featured a stunning back view and statement making train.

Rihanna completed her look by going monochromatic from head-to-toe. The star carried a floral-adorned clutch that matched the color of her dress, a red watch and ruby-colored jewels, plus paired the ensemble with a deep berry red lipstick and sultry sunset smoky eye.

The singer has been on a Giambattista Valli Couture kick while promoting the film. For the L.A. premiere, she turned heads in a romantic and feminine pastel pink off-the-shoulder short dress with billowy sleeves and countless yards of tulle which gathered to form a long-flowing train.

And her bond with the brand runs deep. Rihanna famously wore a two-tiered, hot pink confection to the 2015 Grammy Awards, that dazzled from every angle. After all, the the “Unapologetic” singer never has anything to be sorry about when it comes to her outfit choices.

What do you think of Rihanna’s red carpet look? Share your thoughts in the comments below.