Rihanna Shines Bright in Black Ralph & Russo (and Chopard Carats!) at Her Diamond Ball

Rihanna literally shined bright like a diamond at her Clara Lionel Foundation’s third annual Diamond Ball on Thursday evening.

The songstress, 29, turned heads in a dramatic black Ralph & Russo Couture gown that featured a blazer bodice with long sleeves, silk bustier and high-low train, which floated across the red carpet as she made her way inside the star-studded soirée.

If Bad Gal’s ensemble wasn’t eye-popping enough, RiRi outshined all her guests with diamond accessories from Chopard. The star complimented her designer ensemble with a diamond necklace from her Rihanna Loves Chopard collection, which she stacked on top of a choker necklace from the brand’s High Jewelry Collection.

And that’s not all: there were also diamond stud earrings, two diamond rings, and bracelets to complete her look.

Hosted by Dave Chappelle and featuring musical guests Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris, this year’s black-tie benefit will once again raise money for the Clara Lionel Foundation, the charity she launched in 2012 in honor of her grandparents to improve health, education, arts and culture around the world.

In August, Rihanna kicked off the Clara Lionel Foundation’s (CLF) “The Dollar Campaign,” a fundraising effort that continues her ongoing support for global education, health and emergency response programs. Every dollar donated gave fans a chance to win a trip to attend this year’s Diamond Ball.

Every $1 donated will provide one brick to a school in Malawi, $5 will provide five bricks to a school in Malawi, $10 will provide 10 books, $15 will provide a female student with essential school supplies and $20 will provide a month of schooling for one student.