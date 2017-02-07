Rihanna Hides Her New Purple Bouffant Under a Giant Puffer Jacket

Rihanna seems to live her life eternally on the cutting edge of fashion. The singer, with the aid of her unparalleled stylist Mel Ottenberg, tends to eschew all the major trends in favor of more experimental looks truly only she can pull off with such aplomb. Whether it’s a sweatsuit five sizes too large, outerwear that could easily keep an entire village warm, swapping out her sleek bob for three feet of faux dreads, or simply gliding over subway grates in stilettos like she’s walking on water, Rihanna appears to be a style deity living amongst us. So when we tell you that Riri managed to pull off a pastel purple bouffant and ankle-length mattress jacket, you best believe it.

On her way to a video shoot for one of her songs on Monday, the pop star not only gave us a new pile of faux hair to contemplate, but also an assortment of down comforter-adjacent winter weather fashions to mull over. Walking to and from set, Rihanna tried to keep her flashy, camera-ready looks under cover, bundling up first in a giant gray and white camouflage coat and coordinated trousers, and then in a red and black floor-grazing puffer with just the tips of her sparkly silver heels peaking out underneath.

While walking around in the latter look, at first, Rihanna wrapped up her elaborate coif in a pair of black track pants (Fenty x Puma, no doubt), but as the evening progressed she ditched the joggers, pulling up her hood and giving paparazzi a peak at the OTT hair she was hiding underneath. From the looks of things, Riri plans to debut a very different beauty aesthetic in her forthcoming video, sporting massive pastel purple extensions that, though it’s hard to tell because of the hood, appear to either be a bouffant or a teased out ponytail. Either way, we’re sure we’ll be seeing whatever this lavender pouf is on the heads of all the cool girls come summer.

