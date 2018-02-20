Rihanna is saluting her 20s in the most comical (and sartorial) way!

Before she turns 30 on Feb, 20, Bad Gal RiRi celebrated her pre-birthday celebrations by wearing herself. With a bold red lip (from her very own Fenty Beauty?), muted pink sunglasses and metallic hoop earrings, she kicked off her birthday with an “I Hate Rihanna” fashion statement.

And even more hilarious: in smaller print, her oversized shirt-turned-mini dress also read “Don’t Trust Anyone Under 30.”

Rihanna shared her ensemble on Instagram Story Monday writing, “Last day to make a bad decision and blame it on my 20’s,” and a side eye emoji.

Rihanna Rihanna/Instagram

And you too can purchase the 100 percent cotton, one size fits all shirt to commemorate the nine-time Grammy winner’s 30th birthday!

The style star’s shirt comes from an unlikely place: the Red Bull Arts New York website gift shop.

While Rihanna is a fan of unique designer looks and haute couture pieces, she toasted her last moments in her 20s with a $130 from Melgaard.

Of course, this isn’t her first time making a statement with a single shirt.

Back in October 2016, Rihanna made a $35 #WithHer print look fashionable with a $4,400 Louis Vuitton bag for the ultimate high-low combination.