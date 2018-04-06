Life's a Ball! Rihanna Plays With Her Niece Majesty at Milan Fenty Launch

Rihanna had a ball at the launch of her Sephora Loves Fenty Beauty collection in Milan, Italy on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old “We Found Love” singer and makeup maven attended the party with her niece Majesty, who turns 4 in June.

Embracing her childlike side, Rihanna joined Majesty in the event’s pink-walled ball pit, throwing the white plastic and cream-colored balls in the air while glitter fell from the ceiling.

Photographers captured the aunt-niece duo in action as they smiled and laughed while playing together.

Outside of the ball pit, both looked glam as could be for the launch.

Rihanna wore a strapless black leather Versace mini dress, which she accessorized with a black belt featuring an extravagant, eye-catching gold buckle. She paired the look with a bevy of gold and diamond bracelets and strappy gold sandals.

Her makeup — Fenty, of course — was soft with a rosy cheek and bronze-colored lip. As for her hair, Rihanna wore her trademark dark locks down.

Majesty, meanwhile, rocked a floral dress with white socks, brown shoes and a red bow. Her hair was pulled back in two top buns with green hair fasteners.

Rihanna’s night out comes as she launches Fenty’s spring line, out in stores now.

Makeup junkies freaked out when the star showed off two of her new creations, ultra-shimmery liquid body luminizers appropriately named Body Lava, which she revealed on Fenty Beauty’s Instagram account Monday night. “Say hello to the brand new #BodyLava @fentybeauty,” Rihanna captioned a photo of the two bottles on her own Instagram Story.

Since Fenty Beauty first hit shelves last year, the makeup world has gone wild for Rihanna’s collection. The collection — for both men and women — includes 40 shades of foundation with lipstick shades from beige to navy. Among her celebrity fans? Stars like Viola Davis and Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya.