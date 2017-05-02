Rihanna Is Once Again the Queen of the Met Gala Red Carpet

When it comes to the Met Gala, Rihanna does not mess around. Year after year, the pop star shows up and consistently kills it on the red carpet, following the exhibit’s theme to a T in a brand new custom couture confection that packs a major punch. So, of course, this year’s Comme des Garçons-themed gala was no exception, with the bad gal showing up in a floral Comme des Garçons ensemble truly befitting her red carpet royalty status.

To fete Rei Kawakubo’s otherworldly designs, the pop star opted for something appropriately statement-making a huge architectural pink and blue mini dress straight off the designer’s Fall 2016 RTW runway that was exploding with oversized 3D flower embellishments all around the torso and two sculptural pieces hanging down on the sides paired with red strappy thigh-high sandals. And her beauty look was just as epic as her gown, which makes perfect sense given that the singer’s own Fenty Makeup line is set to launch this fall, with her hair pulled up into a topknot and a metallic pink eye that extended along her cheekbone.

But Rihanna didn’t just slay on the Met’s red carpet, she slayed all day as the outfit she was wearing while walking around NYC earlier this morning clearly demonstrates. To run a few pre-Gala errands, Riri donned her usual street style mix of low and extremely high-end garb, wearing a neon green sweatshirt and ripped jeans accessorized with a neon blue fur stole, white square frame sunglasses, a vintage black Dior bag and white Vetements sock booties.

But we should have anticipated Rihanna would be the one to bring the drama in a major gown, after all, this is the woman who literally shut down the red carpet at the “China: Through the Looking Glass” gala in a custom yellow creation from Guo Pei that was almost the entire length of the Met’s famous stairway.

RELATED PHOTOS: All of the Comme des Garçons Looks We Want to See on the Met Gala Red Carpet

And it wasn’t just that year that Riri showed every person at the Gala exactly how it’s done.

From the white Stella McCartney column gown she wore to the Charles James exhibit in 2014 that she gave her unique twist with a major cutout across her midriff to her daring 2009 look that gave an androgynous feel to typical black tie dressing, the singer always flips the script.

What do you think of Rihanna’s Met Gala look for this year? Which look from the past is your favorite? Sound off below!