Rihanna Says Her Met Dress Was So Heavy That 'Every Step Was a Squat' and She 'Gained in Her Butt'

Rihanna never fails to wear one of the most talked about, over-the-top creations on the Met Gala red carpet. This year was no different when the singer stepped out in her opulent papal mitre (a ceremonial head-dress of bishops) and an intricately bejeweled strapless mini dress with a matching collared robe by Maison Margiela Artisanal that embodied the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” to perfection.

As much as Rihanna effortlessly modeled the design on the red carpet, the star herself is the first to admit that the heavy beadwork on the gown, robe and hat made for quite the challenging red carpet experience.

“It was heavy, every step was a squat,” Rihanna joked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I promise you my butt gained from that night.”

The elaborate ensemble was so heavy, the star even considered a different option from Maison Margiela instead, but ultimately couldn’t part ways with the jaw-dropping look.

“I had another option that was a lot more simple, same Margiela, but I felt like it was an insult to the people who sat there and like, hand beaded that entire thing, to just say, ‘No, put that in the archives,” she said. “It was so great, I couldn’t deny it.”

And fans couldn’t have been happier that Rihanna went with her Papal-inspired look. The second the star hit the red carpet on Monday night, Twitter blew up with praise for her opulent attire.

“Rihanna has owned this theme #MetGala,” one fan tweeted. Another said, “Seriously – every single thing about this is GORGEOUS. Rihanna KILLED IT #MetGala.”