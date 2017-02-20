Rihanna’s New Makeup Line is On Its Way to a Sephora Near You: Get a Sneak Peek

Ever since the moment back in April when luxury fashion and beauty giant LVMH revealed that they’d be launching a beauty collection with Rihanna, we’ve been on the edge of our seats to see what the only woman who can wear these outfits might do with her own makeup line. And while we still have some time to go until Fall 2017, the style icon is giving us a small look at what we can expect from her latest foray in the cosmetics world.

On new Instagram account, @fentybeautycosmetics, you’ll see a photo of a woman wearing a holographic lip color, the the first product that will be released from the collection (which already made its debut at last season’s Fenty by Puma show). And Rihanna herself makes an appearance on the feed as well, with a video in which she expresses her excitement for the launch.

This holographic lip color is set to be the first product released under the long-awaited makeup label Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. This product will be available to purchase at Sephora stores this fall. Stay tuned for more. A post shared by Fenty Beauty by Rihanna (@fentybeautycosmetics) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:39am PST

“As you guys may have heard already, I am working on creating a beauty line, Fenty Beauty, and I can’t wait for you guys to see what I’ve been working on. I’m super excited about it,” the singer says.

But that’s not all she has up her sleeve. The account also revealed that the brand is looking for a global makeup artist to join Rihanna’s team, with dates to audition for the major gig.

The search is on to hire a global makeup artist for "Fenty Beauty By Rihanna" as well as an International Fenty Beauty Artistry Team. Are you the one? Read more at – @erik_soto A post shared by Fenty Beauty by Rihanna (@fentybeautycosmetics) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:29am PST

And while we still have a few months to go until we can finally get our hands on the products, there’s no doubt that it’ll all be worth the wait. Chief executive officer of Kendo, David Suliteanu, told WWD back in April, “Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is a beauty rocket ship that will appeal to a huge and diverse global audience. We are aiming for the stars.”

