When it comes to beauty, there’s nothing Rihanna hasn’t tried — and fortunately for us, that now includes creating a makeup line.

Last year, the singer and fashion designer announced her first-ever beauty line, Fenty Beauty. But with no details, we’ve been on the edge of our seats. Then, back in February, the star released a statement that she’d be on a hunt for makeup artists to join onto the brand, along with makeup artist James Vincent. And now, she’s giving us a reminder that the line is in fact almost here, as she sticks to her original release date of Fall 2017: just about five months from this very moment, but who’s counting. And to ensure that you’re kept up to speed, you can now sign up for email announcements at fentybeauty.com.

You ready? @fentybeauty new generation of beauty… coming this FALL! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 31, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Rihanna’s not the only icon making moves into the beauty industry. This week, a source revealed to Page Six that Mariah Carey and her manager are working on starting their own business together, which will potentially include makeup, skincare and fragrance products.

And fashion giant Karl Lagerfeld is getting back into beauty as well, announcing a partnership with Australian beauty company ModelCo Cosmetics, which is set to launch in 2018. And while we’re not quite sure what to expect, the title of the collection, “Illuminated Beauty,” has us imagining a highlighter or two.

Another designer jumping on the bandwagon is Kardashian-favorite Olivier Rousteing, Balmain’s creative director, who announced a major partnership with L’Oreal Paris. The two will be joining forces to create a Balmain x L’Oréal lipstick collection that we’re definitely going to need to get our hands on.

SO PROUD TO ANNOUNCE MY BALMAIN X L'ORÉAL COLLECTION #balmainxloreal #couturebeauty #comingsoon #dreamcometrue because WE ARE ALL WORTH IT @lorealmakeup #becauseweworthit A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on May 3, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

So if a Balmain gown isn’t in your budget, you can still sport his designs — on your pout.

Who’s beauty line are you most excited about? Sound off below.