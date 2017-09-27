Rihanna Had Some Choice Words for Make Up For Ever When They Tried to Shade Fenty Beauty on Instagram

At this point, we all know Rihanna is more than just a simple pop star, she’s a straight-up living legend. And why wouldn’t she be, between the hit songs that don’t stop, the iconic red carpet fashions that range from completely nude to covered in 10,000 layers of tulle, a supernatural ability to stroll over subway grates in stilettos without spilling a drop of her chardonnay, and of course, her thoroughly DGAF attitude to life. And her appeal is only enhanced by her complete and utter refusal to suffer fools gladly. A fact the beauty company Make Up For Ever had to learn the hard way on social media on Tuesday.

As first reported by The Shade Room and extensively documented by her legions of fans on social media, Rihanna was none to pleased with a recent Instagram post by Make Up For Ever. The cosmetics brand shared a picture showing a range of colors of their HD foundations, writing in the caption, “40 shades is nothing new to us -👄- Since 2015, the #ultraHDfoundation released 40 shades for everyone’s unique skin tone understanding the difference between red and yellow undertones. With expertise, time and passion – we shall continue to develop and improve our products for pros, for you, for everyone…”

Many commenters felt that Make Up For Ever was taking a dig at Fenty Beauty as Ri’s brand has recently been celebrated across the Internet for its diverse range of all-inclusive shades, even creating hues light enough for customers with Albinism. And after a number of her fans called out the beauty brand, Riri herself took note. The eternal queen of the clap back completely shut down any shade that might be directed her way in two comments that have since been deleted by the MUFE account, first writing on the post, “lol. still ashy,” adding a shrug emoji and following up by simply writing, “shook,” implying that the brand is reacting out of fear after she swooped in and single-handedly disrupted the entire beauty industry. And if Make Up For Ever is shook now, just wait until the bad gal drops her holiday collection next month.

