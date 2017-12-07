Recreate Rihanna's 'Fashion Blogger' Outfits with These Lookalike Finds

Courtesy Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna recently added “makeup maven” to her résumé with her highly successful Fenty Beauty launch, but she’s been perfecting a whole other side-hustle the past few months — fashion blogger.

She started posting photos wearing the most over-the-top, only-Rihanna-can-wear outfits that have gotten more and more fashun over the past few weeks. She began with fairly tame flirty dresses and oversize coats. Then climbed the sartorial scale wearing a pair of sparkly boots fresh off the runway. And now, she’s reached peak style blogger during an #OOTD photo session wearing a pair of $1,340 Gucci socks.

Her looks have gotten so big and accessorized there’s really no telling what she might wear next. But we realized if you want to recreate Rihanna’s killer Instas, you only need a few key items. The first is confidence (obviously) and then just get yourself a few key pieces that will ensure your photos stand out in your friends’ Instagram feeds — an eye-catching oversize outfit, a head-turning accessory and some statement boots. We tracked down the looks for way, way less than Rih’s ensembles for you scoop up now or put on your holiday “must-have” list.

The key to making white ankle socks look unbelievably cool, is getting a pair with some standout sparkle. Anything with a little shimmery will out shine even the most pricey designer items.

Buy It! Free People spellbound embellished anklet, $48; freepeople.com

If your Tuesdays are typically as casual as Rihanna’s, than you clearly need to invest in a tulle skirt that shows the world you’re just a low-key, normal gal. And to really maximize chill vibe, don’t forget to pair the fancy look with sneakers!

Buy It! Asos Little Mistress Maxi Tulle Skirt, $79; asos.com

And finally, no post is complete with some boots with the fur. She’s worn bags over her heels, feathery sandals, sparkly boots and just about every other footwear option you can think of. So get yourself a fuzzy, muppet-like pair for your own wardrobe to ensure a standout post.

Buy It! Mm6 Maison Margiela faux fur boots, $417; farfetch.com