Rihanna Serves Up (Comfortable!) Outfit Envy in Head-to-Toe Gucci

While the rest of the social media fashion world is taking part in the #GucciChallenge — AKA posing with a pal’s head tucked under your arm, inspired by the brand’s nightmare-inducing accessories at Milan Fashion Week — leave it to Rihanna to kick off a her own take on the Instagram fun.

The 30-year-old songstress, whose Instagram consistently doubles as outfit inspiration for fans, served her latest look early Wednesday morning. In a photo, Rihanna sported head-to-toe Gucci. Both her joggers and jacket were emblazoned with the brand’s famous GG canvas diamond pattern.

Rihanna also slung a knee-length brown jacket over her shoulders. To finish off the look, she wore a cross-body Gucci bag, as well as green heels and matching earrings.

The singer’s love for Gucci is no secret. Back in December, she sported Gucci knit socks featuring a crystal interlocking G pattern and a price tag of $1,340. (A month later, Jennifer Lopez was modeling the same pricey socks on Instagram.)

Rihanna has even mixed her $7,900 Gucci puffer jacket with Ugg boots for a comfortable travel ensemble.

“For me there aren’t many boundaries with fashion, really,” she previously told Vogue. “I want to do everything and in the most extreme way possible, but [my style evolution] started with me knowing myself and knowing what I want.”